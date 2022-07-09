Bessie Mae Campbell, 94, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born July 3, 1928 in Union County to the late DeWitt and Govie Campbell. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, particularly The Bible and the Guidepost Magazine, cooking, and watching soap operas. She was a member of Cornersville Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by two granddaughters, Savannah Goode and Layne Goode. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Coleman Goode; her parents; her son, Kenny Goode; an infant daughter, Bobby Jo Goode; and a sister, Laverne Bradford. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
