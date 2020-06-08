Kenneth Gale Goode, 55, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. He was born in Memphis, TN on May 12, 1965 to Bessie Campbell Goode and the late Walter Goode. Kenny was a graduate of West Union; a Baptist and he was in the grocery business most of his adult life. After retiring he was a guitar player and song writer having some of his songs copywritten. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the chapel at United Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother; two daughters, Savannah Paige Goode and Layne Nicole Goode. He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Bobbie Jo Goode. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.