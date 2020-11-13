Tucker Bruce Goode, 15, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday November 15 at 2:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral Home Saturday 5-9 PM.

