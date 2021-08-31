John D. Goodin, Sr. "Johnny", 79, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus, on Aug. 27, 2021, at Brookdale Westlake Hills skilled nursing center in Austin, TX. Johnny was born to JV and Violet Goodin on Sept. 30, 1941 in Booneville, MS. Johnny and his parents moved to the Northern Virginia area in 1950. As a boy, Johnny delivered newspapers by bike to 200 houses a day, a job he held for seven years. Johnny rose to the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. Johnny married the love of his life, Carol Goodin, née Schmidt, on Apr. 13, 1961, at Grace Methodist Church. The couple eloped to Booneville four days after Carol's 16th birthday, where Johnny was a pre-engineering student at Northeast Mississippi Junior College. Johnny and bride lived in Booneville until the end of the 1963 spring semester, when the couple returned to Falls Church, VA. Johnny worked as a cartographer with the United States Geological Survey in Washington D.C. and Reston, VA, until his retirement in 1997. He also managed the family's 20+ rental properties spread all over Northern Virginia. After his father's death in 2012, Johnny sold the 10 remaining properties and he and Carol retired in Ashburn, VA. Johnny was a tremendously hard-working man, however the strain of the property management business took its toll on Johnny and he has suffered through a number of health challenges over the past 10 years. Johnny moved into an assisted living facility in 2017, and Carol relocated to Austin, TX. Johnny moved to Austin, TX this past March to be near Carol and his eldest son's family. Johnny's greatest joy was spending time with Carol and his family. They loved to host family dinner parties at their home. They were avid yard sale shoppers who collected many prized treasures which they stored in their basement. They also loved taking camping trips with family, traveling all over the US to national parks and other sites. Johnny, his father, sons and grandsons took annual trips to Las Vegas Casinos to play slot machines and cards. Johnny also treasured the pets in his life, and the family had several dogs and cats which brought Johnny great joy. He had a quirky, silly sense of humor, and was always ready with a joke or story to lighten the moment. Survivors include his wife, Carol of Austin, TX; four children, Danny Goodin (Cindy) of Austin, TX, Stephanie Willett (John) of Fulks Run, VA, Teresa Dawkins (Aubrey) of Fredericksburg, VA and Chris Goodin (Katie Zupan) of Ashburn, VA; six grandchildren, Autumn Goodin (Matias Gimenez) of Lisbon, Portugal, Nicole Rector (Nick) and Madison Goodin of Austin, TX, Jessica Davis (Wesley) Of Elkton, VA, JT and James Willett of Fulks Run, VA. Johnny was preceded by his parents, John Vandiver and Violet Goodin, née Daniel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 1st from 6:30 - 8:30 PM at the Waters Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2nd at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pratt Cemetery. Water Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements, (662) 365-8511. Pallbearers will be JT Willett, James Willett, Nick Rector, Chris Goodin, John Willett, and Aubrey Dawkins. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's honor be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.