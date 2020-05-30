Sue Goodin, 69, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, New Albany, MS. She was born in Dennis, MS to Archie Lee and Katherine Credille Bates and was a factory worker. Graveside services were held Saturday, May 30, 1 p.m. at Fairview Holy Church of Christ Cemetery, Belmont, MS with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Holy Church of Christ Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four children - Kenny Wright (Trish) Belmont, MS, Timmy Wright (Tanya) New Albany, MS, Andy Wright (Candi) Tuscaloosa, AL and Jamey Wright (Jessica) Myrtle, MS; nine grandchildren - Shelby Wright, Collin Wright, Katie Wright, Ashton Aldridge, Emily Wright, Chloe Wright, Dawson Wright, Zoey Wright and Callyn Wright; three brothers - Joe Bates (Tula), Marty Bates (Chris) and Rodney Bates (Mingshu) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Terry Goodin, her parents, a brother, Jerry Bates and a sister, Ann Bates.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.