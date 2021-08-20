Dessee Beatrice Goodrich, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Hasse, TX on December 21, 1922 to Rena and Monroe Nash. Educated in Longview Public Schools, she graduated from Judson High School in 1941. Dessee worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Company during WWII. She married Robert Eugene Goodrich in 1942. This union produced two children, LaDon Gene (Genie) and Robert Kendall (Ken). Due to her husband's job with Postal Inspection Service, they moved from Texas to Tupelo, MS in 1955, then to Memphis in 1971. After retirement in 1976, Robert and Dessee moved to their farm in Pontotoc County, where they spent many happy days riding horses, fishing, hunting and gardening. Dessee was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chickasaw County. Also active in the Pontotoc County Homemaker's Club and other organizations. She enjoyed painting, making pottery and loving on her grandchildren. Her family and friends will gather at her residence on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 11 to 1:30, then the family will gather at Eddington Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Jay Stanley officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Ken (Ladean) Goodrich, her son-in-law, Jim Robbins; grandchildren, Trace Robbins (Rosemary); great-grandchildren, Annalise Robbins, Timothy Goodrich and Cody Goodrich; great-great grandchildren, Weston, Lanna and Allie Goodrich, Caiden and Stella Grace Goodrich; and a sister, Joyce Pentecost of Tyler, TX; also many nieces and nephews. Dessee was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Genie Robbins; a granddaughter, Jennifer Robbins and a grandson, John Goodrich. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
