Frances "Fran" Goodwin Daugherty, 86, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born March 20, 1932 in Verona to Edgar "Pig" and Mildred Greenhill Goodwin and was a member of Verona United Methodist Church. She retired after 35 years from the Department of Agriculture (ASCS office) and after 18 years from Surplus Fabrics. Fran loved to laugh and when asked why she laughed so much she replied, "I learned a long time ago that crying never helped anything". She loved flowers and won several awards at Traceway Retirement Center for best garden. Survivors include her close cousin, Dianne Greenhill; several cousins in Louisiana and Tennessee; and special friends, Dean Winegardner of American Book Co. Knoxville, Tennessee and Butch and Dot Cook of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Edgar "Jimmy" Daugherty; and sister, Jane Goodwin Rackley. Visitation will be 2:20 p.m. until service time Monday, March 9, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Butch Cook and Rev. Jeremy Funderburk officiating. Burial will be in Verona City Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 303, Birmingham, AL 35233 or Verona United Methodist Church, 212 E Main St, Verona, MS 38879. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
