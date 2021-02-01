Charles "Joey" Joseph Goodwin, 73, entered into that Heavenly City not made by hands on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Tupelo on February 8, 1947 to the late Sammy Goodwin and Sara Janet Hester. He married Diane Boren on December 24, 1965. At an early age, Joey had a love for automobiles that would lead him to a longtime career as a mechanic and a body repair man. He was proud to be a part of Baulch and Flurry Body Shop where he was a longtime and dedicated employee. He enjoyed looking for deals at flea markets and pawn shops. He was especially passionate about gardening, as he revered the time spent with God while working in his garden. He was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather who always made it a point to show each of his family how much he loved them. Over 50 years ago, Bro. Joey answered the call to commit his life unto God. From this commitment, God used him to minister and share the Gospel Message of Jesus to all he would come into contact with. It was said that he was always looking for an opportunity during a conversation to introduce someone to the love of Jesus. Bro. Joey pastored several area churches and re-opened many churches that had once closed the doors, lastly being Pine Grove Community Church where he currently served as Pastor. A very community-oriented man, one could even call Bro. Joey Goodwin a pillar of the Carolina Community because the love of God and the love of people emanated from his very being by helping and ministering to anyone in need. With his tasks on Earth complete, we know and trust that an eternity in the Kingdom of God has just now began. He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Diane Goodwin of the Carolina Community; daughters, Patricia Kelley (Myron), Saltillo, Karen Gray (Richard), Carolina Community and Christy Goodwin, Dallas, TX; sister, Cindy Timmons, Saltillo; grandchildren, Joseph Winstead (Camie), Sara Beth Kelley (Sam Hinz), Alyssa Langford (Patrick), Tyler Hunt, Aaron Shook, Jada Green (Dustin), Matthew Gray (Shannon); great grandchildren, Gatlin Winstead, Parker Winstead, Willow Green, Ingrid Green, Dylan Stokely, Talon Gray and Zeke Motes; sisters in law, Donna Lindsey (Danny) and Jeannine Buse; special friends, Gary Flurry and the entire body shop crew and the church family of Pine Grove Community Church. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Robby Goodwin and his stepfather, Ray Payne. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Green and Bro. Butch Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Conwill-Goodwin Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Myron Kelley, Richard Gray, Joseph Winstead, Tyler Hunt, Aaron Shook, Danny Lindsey and Adam Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Flurry, Jamie Baulch and the shop crew and the men of Pine Grove Community Church. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM. Condolences may be shared on Bro. Joeys tribute page at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
