Billy Charles Goodwin, Jr., 68, passed away September 22, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc, MS. Bill was a 1971 graduate of Tupelo High School. After graduation he immediately enlisted in the Navy where he served in Vietnam. He then served in law enforcement and multiple volunteer fire departments. He was a long-haul truck driver for 30 years (an old breed). After becoming disabled he found his love for his rose garden. He was married to his wife, Carolyn, for 38 years. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Goodwin; son, Jody Goodwin; stepdaughter, Denise Swindle(Calvin); sisters, Sonja Iverson(Jerry) and Joye Goodwin Hudson; nephews, Chad Iverson(Leslie) and Troy Hudson(Mary); nieces, Brooke Iverson and Hannah Houston(Andy); grandchildren, Caleb Goodwin and Andrea Munn; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie Nell Gillespie Goodwin and Billy Charles Goodwin, Sr.; grandparents, Quebell Gillespie, William Henry Gillespie, Charles Bernice Goodwin "Goody", Opal Wingo Goodwin, and step grandmother, Eunice Goodwin. Service will be Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be Saturday, September 24th 5-8PM and Sunday, September 25th 1PM until service time. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jody Goodwin, Caleb Goodwin, Calvin Swindle, Jimmy Whitworth, Jerry Iverson, Chad Iverson, Tracey Burchfield, and Paul Turner. Honorary Pallbearer will be Brandon Jackson.
