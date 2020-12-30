JULIA MARY GOODWIN, 91, died on December 28, 2020 at River Oaks Hospital in Flowood, MS. She is survived by her nephews, Charles J. Goodwin (Diane) and Tim Cummings, and other great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Goodwin and Bertha McNeese Goodwin; sister, Prebble Elaine Cummings (James); and brother, Sammy Goodwin. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation preceding from 9-11 a.m. at the E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Interment will be in Conwill Goodwin Cemetery, Carolina Community, Itawamba County, MS. E.E. Pickle Funeral Home (662) 256-2644 www.eepicklefuneralhome.com

