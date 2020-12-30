JULIA MARY GOODWIN, 91, died on December 28, 2020 at River Oaks Hospital in Flowood, MS. She is survived by her nephews, Charles J. Goodwin (Diane) and Tim Cummings, and other great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Goodwin and Bertha McNeese Goodwin; sister, Prebble Elaine Cummings (James); and brother, Sammy Goodwin. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation preceding from 9-11 a.m. at the E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Interment will be in Conwill Goodwin Cemetery, Carolina Community, Itawamba County, MS. E.E. Pickle Funeral Home (662) 256-2644 www.eepicklefuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.