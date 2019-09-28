NEW ALBANY -- Linda Goodwin, 74, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, September 30,2019 at 2pm at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Monday September 30,2019 from Noon - 2 pm at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Brewer United Methodist Church Cemetery..

