Mary Helen Zambrano Goodwin, 75, departed this life for her life immortal on Feb. 15, 2022 from North Miss. Medical Center. Mary was born in Bettendorf, Iowa on October 3, 1946 to the late Isidore Zambrano and Isabelle Trujillo Zambrano. She grew up in Iowa and met and married Dr. Robert "Bob" Goodwin on February 14, 1971 while he was in Chiropractic School there. She devoted her life to her family and in service to her community. A doting wife, mother and grandmother, Mary spent much time encouraging her family. A master homemaker, she loved her home and serving others. She and her family attended The Orchard in Tupelo and she had also been affiliated with St. James Catholic Church and Good News Worship Center. Mary served as President of Women Aglow, served in the Salvation Army Auxiliary, was a Civitan, served as a missionary to El Salvador and was active in the Stonehouse and the Regional Rehabilitation Center. A Celebration of Mary's Life will take place on 4PM Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 at the Tupelo Country Club. Friends may begin to gather at 3:30 to begin the celebration of her worthwhile life. Pastor Brian Collier will deliver remarks. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. Mary is Survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Goodwin; her sons, Erik Goodwin(Tia), Joseph "Joe" Sandoval, Jason Sandoval; her brother, Tommy Zambrano(Marilyn); her sister, Elsie McDonnell; her grandchildren, Amanda Sandoval, Ryan Sandoval, Ashley Newport, Micah Sandoval, Kimberly Wilson, Fitch Hughes and Greyson and Ava Goodwin; her great-grandchildren, Leo & Phoenix Newport. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Raymond, Tony and John Zambrano. Memorials may be made to the Stonehouse, 1725 McCullough Blvd, Tupelo, MS. 38801 or to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.