On Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, as she softly listened to her granddaughter read Jeremiah 29:11"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.", Alice Faye Goolsby, 82, departed this life surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home. Services honoring the Christian life of Mrs. Goolsby will be at 3 PM Tuesday, September 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Goolsby was born April 16, 1940 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late David Troy and Zoma Wise McCollum. She received her education in the Falkner Public School District, was a self-employed cosmetologist for 43 years and, after retiring, worked in the Real Estate industry. A devout Christian, Mrs. Goolsby was dedicated to her walk with the Lord. A strong believer in the power of prayer, she enjoyed sharing the plan of salvation through various capacities such as missionary trips, writing prayers and scriptures in her journal. The love for her family was a wonderful gift she gave them and set a good example of a loving, hard working Christain woman. True to her servant heart, everyone that came in contact with her could undeniably see the light of God living within her. Her family has the assurance of knowing that our loss on earth, is truly Heaven's gain. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Tuesday, September 20 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Loving memories will continue to be shared by her daughter, Donna three sons, Jeff , Greg (Michelle) and Kelly, two sisters, Barbara Rucker (Fay) and Carol Jacobs (Norman), a brother, D.G. McCollum (Grace), four grandchildren, Steven (Lana), Amber (Nick), Nick (Payton) and Mike, five great grandchildren, Mallory, Carter, Collin, Cade Henry and Dutton Henry and a daughter in love, Betty Goolsby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Henry Goolsby, two sisters, Victoria and Louise and four brothers, Melvin Elaine, Travis, L.T. and James. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at ripley funeralhome.com.
