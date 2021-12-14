On Monday, December 13, 2021, Charlene Bumpus Goolsby, 82, resident of Pontotoc, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Union County Health & Rehabilitation. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Goolsby will be at 3 PM Wednesday, December 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A private burial is planned. Mrs. Goolsby was born May 19, 1939 in Hickory Flat, MS, the daughter of the late William Bumpus and Cora Denham Bradford. She received her education in the Hickory Flat Public School System and was married on July 1, 1955 to her beloved husband, Earlwin Ray "Squirrel" Goolsby who preceded her in death. A Christian, Mrs. Goolsby was affectionately known as "Nanny" to many children throughout the area. She will be remembered for interests in Queen Elizabeth and her contagious personality, a "straight shooter" of sort. Enjoying coffee every morning with her son, Mrs. Goolsby also enjoyed cooking for others, making sure no person went hungry. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM December 15 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will continue to be shared a daughter, Charlotte Thomas , two sons, Timmy Goolsby and Joe Goolsby (Selena), all of Pontotoc, two sisters, Blanche Riles (Johnny) of Potts Camp and Eloise Stephens (Steve) of Red Banks, two brothers, Fred Bradford of New Albany and Jimmy Bradford (Cheryl) of Hickory Flat, eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, family friend, Johnny B. Ware (Essie) and K-9 Companion, Bo. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila "Kathy" Kenworthy, two sons, Marvin Ray Goolsby and James Mike Goolsby, a sister, Betty Bradley, a brother, Willis Bradford and a granddaughter, Amy Watkins. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.