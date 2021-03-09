Dillard Gailon Goolsby

On March 8, 2021, Dillard Gailon Goolsby passed away at Traceway's Green Houses. He was 94. Born in Ashland, MS, he spent his first nine years there before moving with his mother to Memphis, TN. He attended Memphis City Schools and served as a civilian employee of the Navy at Pearl Harbor during World War II. Upon his return, he worked in a family retail business for a short while before joining the Memphis Fire Department. He retired there after 26 years of service as a District Chief in charge of the Training Division. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. Mr. Goolsby is survived by two daughters, Donna T. Beeler and Rita D. Hutchens, both of Saltillo; two grandsons, Ryan E. Todd of Saltillo and Brad G. Thomas and family of Jacksonville, FL; sister Bobbie Jean Wommack of Ripley; brother Charles Darrell Janes of Memphis and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dottie Goolsby; parents Alba R. Janes and L. D. Goolsby; brother Jerry D. Goolsby; and grandson George L. Thomas III. Due to restrictions from the COVID pandemic, there will be no visitation and burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr. St. 400, McLean, VA 22102. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com

