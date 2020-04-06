TIPPAH COUNTY -- Doris Hall Goolsby, 79, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 A.M. at Jacob's Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements will be made by Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

