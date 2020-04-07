Doris Priscilla Hall Goolsby, resident of Ripley and the Buena Vista Community, departed this life in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family Sunday evening, April 5, 2020. She was 79 years of age and died of complications from Alzheimers. A Family Graveside Service will be at 11 AM Wednesday, April 8 at Jacob's Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Terry Vuncannon officiating. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Goolsby was born August 27, 1940 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Ellis and Myrtle Clark Hall and was a graduate of Buena Vista High School. At an early age she moved to Memphis and was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co where she met a former Tippah Countian, Wayne Goolsby. They were married on May 5, 1960 and continued to live in Memphis before retiring and returning to Tippah County in 1990. A member of Jacob's Chapel United Methodist Church and affectionately known by family as "Aunt Cillar", Mrs. Goolsby will be remembered as an avid cook and an expert crafter that included, crocheting , sewing and knitting. Always one to stay busy, she also enjoyed gardening, flowers and caring for her late mother. " I have fought a good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith"~ 2 Timothy 4:7 In addition to her husband of almost 60 years, memories will be shared by a daughter, Rhonda Hurley (Dennis) of Munford, TN, a son, Timothy Goolsby (Teresa) of Hernando, one sister, Faye Stanford of Ripley, two brothers, Carlton "Buddy" Hall (Alice) and Drew Hall, both of Pelahatchie, MS, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 4 sisters, Leone Stanford, Helon Cook, Robbie Roberts and an infant sister and two brothers, Wayne and Robert Hall. The family request that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
66°
Light Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 7:11 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.