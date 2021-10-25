Dorothy Nell Goolsby, 92, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. She was born on November 25, 1928 in Pontotoc County to the late Charlie J. and Ola McGregor Ard. She was a homemaker, a member of the Homemaker's Club and she enjoyed quilting. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of New Albany. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tom Sumrall officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Edith Riley (Rick) of Columbus, MS and Carol Bates (Terry) of Greenville, MS; four grandchildren: Christopher Riley, Jessica Grabowski, Mathew Bates and Preston Bates; and five great grandchildren: Alyssa Grabowski, Carter Grabowski, Harper Riley, Lucy Riley and Caroline Bates. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-four years, Grover Burneil Goolsby; three sisters, Marie McGregor, Fadrell Grubbs and Mavis Shettles; and by three brothers, Virgil Ard, Boris Ard and Scooter Ard. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
