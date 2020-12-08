Marie Goolsby, 81, passed away Friday, December 04, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford.Private Graveside. Services will be on Saturday December 12, 2020 at East St Peters M.B. Church Cemetery Oxford. Visitation will be on Saturday December 12, 2020 11:00 -12:30 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of services.

