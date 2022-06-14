Martha Jane Goolsby Parks, 92, resident of Little Rock, AR and former resident of Memphis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Andover Place Assisted Living. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Parks will be at 10AM June 16, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in New Albany City Cemetery. Mrs. Parks was born on February 18, 1930 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Bertha and Carl Goolsby. She was a graduate of the New Albany Public School System and worked as a procurement specialist for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Memphis for 25 years until retiring in 1995. She was a member of Friendship Methodist Church that was built by her grandfather Rush Robertson. Mrs. Parks was known by many characteristics: reliable, dependable, hard working, fun and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered as a devoted wife for 58 years to her late husband Kirl Parks, as well as a wonderful mother and loving grandmother. Mrs. Parks will be missed dearly by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. Those left to cherish memories include a daughter, Kaye Parks Cummings (Chuck) of Dallas, TX and 5 grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband and sister, Ann Goolsby Taylor, Mrs. Parks is also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Parks. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Parks family.
