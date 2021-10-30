Mr. Robert Craig Goolsby passed away at his home at the age of 50 on October 28, 2021. He was born September 2, 1971 to Robert Goolsby and Sharon James Goolsby in Tippah County, MS. Craig was married to Nicole Robbins Goolsby, was a retired Construction Worker for Hill Brothers and was a member of the Ripley Presbyterian Church. He had a special love for animals, especially his German Shepherds and construction projects. He also loved doing community service and helping others like the work he did for Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church and other places. This was his way of giving back. Visitation will be Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the service at 2:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Craig is survived by his parents: Robert Goolsby and Sharon James Goolsby of Ripley, MS; his wife: Nicole Robbins Goolsby of Ripley, MS; his sister: Barbara Bullock (Bradley) of Ripley, MS; two nieces: Faith Diminick (Brad) of Kingsport, TN, Olivia Bullock of Ripley, MS. Officiating will be Dr. Rev. Jody Hill and Mr. Bradley Bullock. Pallbearers will be: Ronnie Ketchum, Bradley Bullock, Adam Robbins, Victor Rogers, Eduardo Rangel, Brent McBride. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Ramone Rangel, Daniel Rangel, William Hall, John Baker, Ricky Milton. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.