Shellie Marie Goolsby, 48, went to her heavenly home on December 19, 2020. She was born October 14, 1972, to Larry Taylor and Molly Mauney. Shellie was a registered nurse that worked in home health. She loved her job and all her patients to who she was dedicated to. Her loving nature and kind heart made her perfect for her job. Shellie loved her family and was a circle of light for them. She was so greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 10:30am to the start of the service at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 1:00pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, with Sammy Coker officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Molly Mauney and her step-father, Tim Mauney; two daughters, Sarah Rae Goolsby and Millye Harris of Potts Camp; one son, Tripp Goolsby of Potts Camp; four sisters, Laura Jones (Randy) of Balwyn, Dana Kennedy of New Albany, Katie Wilbanks (Craig) of New Albany, Kelley Crew of Olive Branch; four brothers, Will Taylor, Ira Taylor (Mallory), Josh Taylor, and Cason Mauney. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Taylor. Pallbearers will include Caiden Cox, Jayden Reed, Ira Taylor, Josh Taylor, Will Taylor, and Harrison Atkinson. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.