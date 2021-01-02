E.L. "Sonny" Goolsby, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home. He was born July 20, 1939 in Marshall County, MS to the Ivy Escar and Bertha Annell Jarrett Goolsby. He was retired from USDA for Farmer's Home Administration and was a certified appraisor. He was a deacon for many years and was an active member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, where he was a member of Charlie Hall's Sunday School Class. He loved his church, his church family and Sunday School Class. He also loved working outside and attending sporting events. He was married to the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Charlsey Stroud Goolsby for 60 years. Sonny adored his four daughters and supported them in all their endeavors. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lights of his life and he loved attending and cheering at their ballgames. He is survived by his wife, Charlsey Goolsby; four daughters, Penny Heard of Myrtle, Christi Basil (Ken) of New Albany, Andie Cooper (Will) of Oxford and Jill Collum (Robert) of Myrtle; two sisters, Mildred Hines Wesson of Jacksonville, FL and Betty Goolsby Haynes of New Albany; seven grandchildren: Bre Anna Heard Goodwin (Dustin), Tyler Basil (Hanna), Hayden Basil, Liam Cooper, Reed Cooper, Addison Collum and Emi Collum; and by two great grandchildren, Kenley Basil and Rob Basil. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rodney Wayne Goolsby; and a loved and very missed son-in-law, Brian Heard. Pallbearers will be Tyler Basil, Hayden Basil, Liam Cooper, Reed Cooper, Robert Collum, Ken Basil, Will Cooper and Dustin Goodwin. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy King, Brad Scott, Larry McQuary, John Stroud, Bobby Stroud, Don Stroud, Reggie Haynes, Tom Haynes, Hugh Tate, John Hugh Tate, Marty Coffey, Rodney Clark and the Charlie Hall Sunday School Class of New Albany First Baptist Church. A drive-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 12 o'clock noon until 1:30p.m. at First Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at 2:00p.m. at Enterprise Cemetery with Bro. Josh Tate officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
