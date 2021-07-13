Oliver Goossen, 76, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Okolona Mennonite Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 PM to 5:30 PM and then from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Okolona Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at church cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.