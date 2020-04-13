Henry C. Gooszen, went to his heavenly peace after an extended illness on April 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born April 10, 1928 in Queens, New York, the son of Henry and May Gooszen. He served in the Navy at Guantanamo Bay and also acquired his private airplane license. After his time in the Navy, he graduated from Adelphi Univeristy in Garden City, New York with a degree in accounting. He began his working career with Price Waterhouse as an accountant and spent 3 years working in Ecuador and Columbia. He married the love of his life, Frances Ann Power, in 1958 and they were married for 55 years before her death. He retired from Super Sagless Corporation as President at the age of 65. Then he and Fran began years of traveling to Ireland and many other places. Their favorite place on earth to travel to was Waterton National Park in Waterton, Alberta, Canada where they traveled to 22 years in a row, twice a year. Henry was an avid runner having completed 11 marathons and was also an avid golfer. Henry also was a charter member of NMMC Wellness Center where he spent a lot of his spare time working out and visiting with friends. Henry leaves behind 4 children, Kathy Weatherford (Greg) of Tupelo,Christian Gooszen, Ft. Worth, Texas, Marybeth Kelly of Shannon, Michael Gooszen ( Laura) of Shreveport, Louisiana; 8 grandchildren, Bradley Weatherford (Samantha) of Belden, Jason Weatherford (Corrie) of Madison, Alexander Weatherford, Memphis, Tenn., Brianna Weatherford, Tampa, Florida, Barry Kelly (Connie) of Mooreville, Brandon Kelly of Shannon, John Michael Gooszen of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Patrick Gooszen of Shreveport; 12 great-grand children; and many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; a special niece, Diane Vitori, Hernando; and his special caregivers, Robbie and Velma. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Frances Gooszen; and daughter, Ann Marie Gooszen; and sister, Catherine Benjamin. Private graveside services will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Lee Memorial Park with Reverend Tim Murphy and Reverend Henry Shelton officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bradley Weatherford, Jason Weatherford, Alexander Weatherford, Barry Kelly, Brandon Kelly, John Michael Gooszen, Patrick Gooszen. Memorials can be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society fund at St. James Catholic Church, 845 Lakeshire, Tupelo, MS 38804 or to a favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.