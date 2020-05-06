FULTON -- Deanna Susan Johnson Gordon, 68, passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

