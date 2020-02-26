Herbert Windham Gordon, 80, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at NMMC. He was born on August 15, 1939 in New Albany, MS to Eli Harris and Dorothy Jo Webb Gordon. His career was spent in the apparel industry, culminating with Dickies Apparel in Fort Worth, TX. He took great pride in outfitting the 70-foot-tall icon, "Big Tex," for the Texas State Fair. He enjoyed gardening, time with his family, and exhibiting the love of Jesus Christ to others. He is survived by his children, Greg Gordon (Kay) of Tupelo, Regina Gordon (Robert Lopez) of Saltillo, and Denise Lee (Gary) of San Diego, CA; his step-children, Nick Gullett (Cecily) of San Diego, CA, Stephanie Riggen of Baldwyn, and Beau Gullett of Memphis; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; one brother, Lloyd Gordon (Karen) of Indiana; and best friend, Johnny Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon Gordon; his brother, Chester Gordon; and his sisters Iona Vinson, Allie White, Josephene Gordon, and Dorothy Jo Gordon. Services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to help with the arrangements. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
