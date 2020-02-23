Ina "Judy" Castle Gordon, 75, of Houston, MS passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. A resident of Houston for nearly 75 years, she was born to John Thomas and Inez Livingston Castle on July 2, 1944, in Quitman, MS. Judy graduated from Houston High School in 1962 and attended the Mississippi University for Women for two years. Judy was married for 52 years to the love of her life, the late James Evans "Jim" Gordon. She is survived by her three children: Mary Winn (Richard) Gordon Pilkington of Nashville, TN; Emily Gordon Leiter of Tuscaloosa, AL and Patrick (Joann) Gordon of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her twin brother, John Dexter (Susan) Castle of Hendersonville, NC; and other siblings - Jennifer Castle (Lloyd) Wolfe of Portland, OR; and Thomas Livingston (Lorrie) Castle of Colorado Springs, CO; her sister-in-law Betty Gordon Brand of Houston, MS; four grandchildren - Grant Leiter, Grace Leiter, James Gordon and Miles Gordon; and two step grandchildren - Sarah Pilkington and Leah Pilkington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her husband in 2016, her parents, her sister Nancy Castle Morgan and her brother-in-law Judge Woodrow Brand, Jr. Judy was loving and devoted to all whose lives she touched. From her early childhood, Judy was an active member of First Baptist Church, Houston including teaching and supporting youth ministry activities. For many years, Judy was a vital business partner to her husband in the operations of their family business, G&O Supply, and other interests. She had a passion for nature such as birding, wildlife and flowers. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. Judy lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with Brother Daniel Heeringa presiding. Visitation is at First Baptist Church, Houston on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dr. Woody Brand, Brian Castle, Rob Castle, John Morgan, Richard Pilkington and Vince Saia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Together We Grow - Houston First Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 W. Madison, Houston, MS 38851. For online condolences, friends and family may leave a message at www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
