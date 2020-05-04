FULTON -- Jimmy Wayne Gordon, 73, passed away Sunday, May 03, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be fro 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

