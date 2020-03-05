TUPELO, MS -- John Corey Gordon, 40, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at North, MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday March 8, 2020 2:00 at Pleasant Grove Church Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Church Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of Services.

