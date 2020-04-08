Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.