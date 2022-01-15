Nathaniel Gordon was born August 15, 1960 in Houlka, MS to the late Essie Berry Gordon and Robert Gordon. Nathaniel confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Broadway COGIC. He was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Ann Cooper. Nathaniel was a truck driver and a farmer. Many people knew him as Nate or Fan, but we called him bulldog because you couldn't get anything past him. He enjoyed family get togethers and farming. On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, God sent for him to come home. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Essie Gordon, two sisters Mable Jackson and Bernice "Bonnie" Hester, one brother David Lee Gordon, and a special cousin Bernard Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memories: His wife Dorothy Ann Gordon of Houlka, MS, two daughters Felicia Pulliam of Houlka, MS and Imani Amina Travis (Justin) of Houlka, MS, three sons Bryan Nathan Gordon (Shana) of Grand Rapids, MI, Jeremy Scott Gordon of Houlka, MS, and Reggie Reid Gordon of Houlka, MS, three sisters Dorothy Gordon and Virginia Burns both of Grand Rapids, MI, Jimmie Dale Hester of Beloit, WI, three brothers Robert Gordon (Roenna) of Memphis, TN, George (Mable) Gordon of Aurora, IL, and Daniel Gordon of Grand Rapids, MI, thirteen grandchildren Brandon, Leiasia, Breonna, Aniylah, Bryan Jr., Bre'Asia, Br'Kiyah, Justice, Ashanti, Camar, Carter, Ava, and Aubrey, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Monday, January 17, 2022, from 4 PM - 6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Gordon Chapel COGIC in Houlka, MS. Viewing available one hour before service. Temperatures will be checked and face masks required. Interment will follow at East County Line Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.