Peggy Jean Morton Gordon departed this life on Friday morning, September 25, 2020 at Whitfield Assisted Living Center in Corinth. She was 78 years of age and died following an extended illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Ms. Gordon will be at 2 PM Monday, September 28 at The Old Country Road Church Cemetery near Ashland with Bro. Jared Hight officiating . Reflections will be given by her granddaughter, Elizabeth West of Corinth. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Gordon was born March 13, 1942 in Ashland, the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Annie Lee Rodgers Morton. She received her education in the Ashland Public School System and had been a resident of Corinth for several years. A homemaker throughout her life, Ms. Gordon attended Mt. View Baptist Church as long as health permitted. She will be remembered as a family oriented person who enjoyed traveling, family gatherings, reading her Bible and needlework crafts. Her family will have fond memories of "Peggy" or "Nanny" driving her red Impala automobile on trips throughout the United States. Shopping with her sister, holidays and any gathering where good food was enjoyed were favorite pastimes. Survivors include two daughters, Donna Taylor (Steve) of Ashland and Paula Costa (Richard) of Oakley, CA, three sons, Donald Gordon, Jr. (Yon) of Ft. Smith, AR, Paul Gordon of Elyria, OH and Darrell Gordon (Dawn) of Ripley, three brothers, David Morton (Marsha) of Lorain, OH, Bobby Morton and Terry Morton (Susie), both of Ripley, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, a sister in law, Kathy Morton of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gordon, Sr, two sisters, Fay Staten and Donna Elliott and a brother, Dennis Morton. The family would to express their gratitude to the staff of Whitfield Assisted Living Center for the love , care and concern for their mother and "Nanny". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gordon family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
