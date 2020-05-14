MISSISSIPPI -- Robert Gordon, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home in Milwaukee, WI. Services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11 - 12 noon at Cane Creek Cemetery.

