William "Buddy" Gordon, 77, passed away Sunday, January 03, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2PM at Lighthouse Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 5, 5-8PM and Wednesday, January 6, 12PM until service time at Lighthouse Church.

