Kenneth Edward Gore, 79, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on February 27, 1942 in Houston to Thomas E. Gore and Mattie Mae Williams Gore. He was a member of New Wine Fellowship Church in Houston. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a truck driver, retiring from International Paper in 2004. Kenneth worked with the Boy Scouts Troup 19 for 15 years. He was very involved with Thorn Volunteer Fire Department and Thorn Water Association. He was also involved with Woodman Life, assisting with their activities. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He loved life, his family and his church to the fullest. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Robertson Gore of Houston; his son, Eddie Gore (Kelly) of Augusta, GA; his grandchildren, Amanda Barnette, Obi Gore, and Abi Gore, all of Augusta, GA, and Chance Gore (Emily) of Sheffield, AL; his great-grandson, Eli Barnette, and his niece, Bridget Sharp (Flynt) of Houston; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that was raised like his own. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mattie Mae Gore; and his sister, Judy Galvin. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:00 at New Wine Fellowship Church with Brother Tommy Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Visitation will be on Monday, February 21 starting at 5:00 until 7:00 at New Wine Fellowship Church. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve his family.
