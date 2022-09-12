Nelda Love Gore, 79, of Houston, MS, was called to her Heavenly Home on September 11th, 2022. She was born April 27th, 1943 to the late Spencer and Mable Love. Nelda was employed at Parkway Baptist Church as the secretary for 20 years before her retirement. She was a member of McCondy Baptist Church, where her late husband, Jimmy Gore, pastored. Nelda had a signature look, her bright red lipstick. There's not a time you'd see her without it. From smiles to kind words, there was no such thing as a stranger to Nelda. One of her favorite things to tell people was "God loves you." Nelda would spend most of her time helping others, she had a servant's heart and would not hesitate to help anyone in need. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her great grandchildren. She was loved by many. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jimmy Gore, and brother Larry Love. She is survived by daughter Jan (Doug) Turner; grandchildren Emily Turner, Katie (Anthony) Bowles and Jay Turner; great grandchildren Elijah Turner, Andrew Bowles, Lily Kate Bowles and Amelia Bowles; sister in law Linda (Ronnie) Vanlandingham and brother in law David (Barbara) Gore; and several nieces and nephews. During the last few years, there have been many to play a big part in taking care of Nelda. Linda Vanlandingham, Nelda's sister in law, was loved like a sister by her. The family would like to say a special thank you to Norene Jones, Ethel Jones and Betty Jo Doss for their exceptional care for Nelda the past few years. She loved them like family. There have been many others that would call or visit, the family appreciates you all. We would also like to thank Sanctuary Hospice for their wonderful care, kindness, and compassion for her in her final days. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston, MS with Dr. Randy Rinehart and Bro. David Gore officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2pm, service following after at 2:00 pm. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Le Bonheur's Children Hospital in memory of Nelda's niece, Leigh Ann Gore. Pallbearers will be Jay Turner, Anthony Bowles, Ronnie Vanlandingham, Richard Love, Todd Stanton and Kenny Smith. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
