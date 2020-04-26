78, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at NMMC- Tupelo. Ruby N. Goree was born to her late mother, Ruth Johnson on March 8, 1942 in North Carolina. Mrs. Goree lived in Washington, D.C. until 1979. She then moved to Mississippi with her husband, William T. Goree, Sr. She was member of Pine Grove MBC and served on the kitchen committee and as a usher for 30 years. Mrs. Goree worked in childcare before becoming a dietician for the Lee County School District. She was also a foster mother and worked for the Create Foundation. She really enjoyed cooking aandserving people. Mrs. Ruby N. Goree is survived by her husband, William T. Goree, Sr. of 58 years. Two daughters; Kimberly Lesueur (Travis) and Valerie Hendrix (Anthony) of Atlanta. One son; William T. Goree, Jr. (Alfreda) of Nettleton. One brother; German Johnson of Washington, D.C. Two grandchildren; Jalen Garmon and Logan Hendrix. The visitation will be Monday, April 27, 2020 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy implemented. The service will be Tues., April 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
