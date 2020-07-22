Bobby Franklin Gory, 76, died, unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Sherman, February 12, 1944 to Norbin and Dollie Clayton Gory and was a graduate of Shannon High School. On September 19, 1964, he married Helen Ruff and they shared life for 38 years before her death on November 30, 2003. He spent the majority of his adult life working as a paint contractor, which allowed him to meet many of the people who know and love him. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending church services at First Baptist Church in Tupelo, where he was a faithful member. Survivors include two sons, Glen Gory and his wife, Sissye of Brandon and Bryan Gory of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Bryanna Gibson, Hunter Gory and Kendall Gory; great-granddaughter, Hazey Hoover; brother, Johnny Gory and his wife, Betty of Tupelo; and brother-in-law, Greg Ruff and his wife, Jessica of Vicksburg. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Helen Gory; parents, Norbin and Dollie Gory; four sisters; and four brothers. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday, July 24, 2020 in Unity Cemetery in Plantersville. For those who would prefer not exiting their vehicle, the family will be accepting friends from their vehicles. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 in Unity Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Pallbearers will be Greg Ruff, Hunter Gory, Joe Hillhouse, Bill Collins, Jim Fowler, John T. Gory and Zach Gory. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.