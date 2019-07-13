Ruby Lee Humbers Gossett, 90, resident of Ripley and much loved mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening July 10, 2019 at The Mississippi Care Center in Corinth following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mrs. Gossett will be at 2 PM Sunday July 14 at New Life Pentecostal Church in Ripley with Bro. Bobby Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Community Pentecostal Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Gossett was born April 2, 1929 in Sulligent, Al , the daughter of the late Harvey and Zettie Holliday Humbers. She received her education in the Sulligent, Alabama Public School System and was married to her beloved husband, Arthur Anderson Gossett who preceded her in death November 20, 1993. Mrs. Gossett moved to Tippah County in 1985 and was a retired employee of Pep Industries, Inc. A devoted member of New Life Pentecostal Church as long as health permitted, she will be remembered for her Christian values, for reading her Bible and the love she had for her family and friends. Crocheting, fishing, bowling, cooking and her passion for "going anywhere-anytime" with her family. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until 2 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church. Memories will be cherished by her daughter, Dora Casner of Walnut, one son, Jerry Gossett (Salida Alstrom) of Naplate, IL, a sister, Earline Taylor (Kenneth) of Winfield, AL, one brother, Earl Ray Humbers (Stella) of Red Bay, AL, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and twenty five great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Gossett, a son in law, John Albert Casner, three sisters, Virginia Mae Floyd, Gertrude and Mary Jane Humbers, six brothers, Walter, JT, LV, Murray, JD and Orbie Humbers, two grandsons and one great great granddaughter. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gossett family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
75°
Heavy Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: July 14, 2019 @ 11:44 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.