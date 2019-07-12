TIPPAH COUNTY -- Ruby Lee Humbers Gossett, 90, RESIDENB OF RIPLEY, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday JUly 14 at 2 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday JUly 13 from 5 PM to 9 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Community Pentecostal Cemetery.

