Linda Goza

Ms. Linda Ann Goza, 79, passed away on February 28, 2022, at Diversicare in Amory, MS. Ms. Goza was born in Starkville, Mississippi on October 15, 1942 to MM Bunk Lewis and Annie Lois Berry Lewis. Ms. Linda was retired from the Chickasaw County school district where she was a school teacher for many years. She was also retired co-owner of Bargain Warehouse in Houston, MS. A Memorial service will be held at Houston Funeral Home, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:00 Pm with Rev. Jon Haimes officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5 to 7 Pm. Ms. Goza is survived by her husband of many years, Robert Lamar Goza Sr. of Houston, MS; her sons, Robert Lamar "Bunky" (Nara) Goza Jr. of Amory, MS, Benny Goza of Houston, MS; one sister Marsha (Tommy) Depriest of Carrolton, MS; one grandchild, Colin Stough; Special friends Jerry and Betty Haimes and Margo Terry Cotton. Ms. Goza was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 OR Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com

