TISHOMINGO, MS -- Rachel Ann Faires Goza, 71, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 3 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 6-9 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.