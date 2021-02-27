Glenda Wilburn Grabow, 72, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1 pm at Prospect Community Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

