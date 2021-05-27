Rachel Carter Graddy, 94, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the comfort of her home. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Graddy will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 AM in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. King McCarver officiating. Burial will follow in The Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Graddy was born May 16, 1927 in Tippah County to the late Joseph Marvin and Joellen Carmichael Carter. She received her education in the Buena Vista School System and was a graduate of Blue Mountain College. Mrs. Graddy was a retired teacher with the Bardstown Kentucky Public School System and a faithful member of Beech Hill Church of Christ. A member of The Good Sam's Camping Club, Mrs. Graddy was an avid traveler and was blessed to be able to visit all fifty states during her life. Gifted with a green thumb, she was a wonderful gardener and was always looking forward to Tuesday card games with her much beloved sisters. A kind hearted woman, Mrs. Graddy will be remembered for her love of attending her grandchildren's sporting events and could easily be heard cheering them on. She always knew that family is where life begins and love never ends. Visitation will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10 AM til 11 AM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Connie Terry of Ripley, two sons, Alan Graddy(Barbara) and Maurice "Mo" Graddy(Joyce) both of Ripley, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one on the way. She is proceeded in death by one sister, one brother, and a much loved son in law, Glenn Terry. The Family request that memorials be directed to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 Co Rd 700, Corinth, MS 38834. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Graddy family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
