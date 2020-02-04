Barbara Graham, 71, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 23, 1948 to the late Clinnon Johnson and the late Helen Hendrix Johnson. She was a member of Maple Springs Church of God. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Dunaway, and Bro. David Webb officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carlton Graham of Golden, 2 sons; Roger (Kelli) Graham and Tony (Genger) Graham, both of Golden, grandchildren; Tamara (Brandon) Pharr of Belmont, Mattie (Case) Haney of Belmont, Lauren Graham of Golden, and Leah Graham of Golden, great grandchildren; Trent, Peyton, and Ellie, 3 brothers; Larry (Betty) Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Ken (Cathy) Johnson, sister; Patsy Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Danny Johnson, sister in law; Janice Johnson, and brother in law; Andy Christian. Pallbearers will be Jason Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Josh Christian, Jonathan Christian, John Graham, and Chris Johnson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 4, 2020 @ 5:25 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.