Barbara Graham, 71, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 23, 1948 to the late Clinnon Johnson and the late Helen Hendrix Johnson. She was a member of Maple Springs Church of God. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Dunaway, and Bro. David Webb officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carlton Graham of Golden, 2 sons; Roger (Kelli) Graham and Tony (Genger) Graham, both of Golden, grandchildren; Tamara (Brandon) Pharr of Belmont, Mattie (Case) Haney of Belmont, Lauren Graham of Golden, and Leah Graham of Golden, great grandchildren; Trent, Peyton, and Ellie, 3 brothers; Larry (Betty) Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Ken (Cathy) Johnson, sister; Patsy Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Danny Johnson, sister in law; Janice Johnson, and brother in law; Andy Christian. Pallbearers will be Jason Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Josh Christian, Jonathan Christian, John Graham, and Chris Johnson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

