Betty Wood Graham, 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home. She was born February 3, 1943, in Tupelo, to William Paul and Lucille Henderson Wood. She was in the food catering business for 18 years, worked at Wal-Mart, and also worked at ICC in the cafeteria office. She enjoyed hosting and cooking. She was an avid Mississippi State and Alabama football fan. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Pat Byrd will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include one son, Andy Graham (Patricia); two sisters, Linda Byrd (Don) and Kay Justice, all of Fulton; three grandchildren, Victoria Montgomery (Casey), Savanna Cook (Brian), and Nicholas Graham; three step-grandchildren, Misty McCarley, Morgan McCarley, and Patrick McCarley (Paige); five step- great grandchildren, Haze Weatherford, Hendrix Plunk, Ayden McCarley, Beau McCarley, and Bridger McCarley; two special nieces, Mary Anna Carrico and Lou Anne Carter; several nieces , nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Landon Graham; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Mitch Nabors, Pat Byrd, Johnny Parks, Brian Carrico, Chet White, Mark Collum, T.J. Justice, and Justin Sheffield. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.