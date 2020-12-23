Billy Graham, 75, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2020, at New Albany Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1 PM at Cherry Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.

