Christopher Glen Graham, 49, passed away Tuesday, April 06, 2021, at his truck in Martinsburg . Private. Services will be on Monday April 19, 2021 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany,. Visitation will be on Monday April 19, 2021 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle, MS Serenity Simmons of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

