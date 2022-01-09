Elvin Graham, 94, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in the Fairview community where he was born on April 3, 1927. His parents were Walter Graham and Mattie Wood Graham. He graduated from IAHS. Elvin served in the U.S. Army in WWII. He was stationed in Rome Area Allied Headquarters in Italy. He was in the first graduating class at I.J.C. in 1950. He received a B.S. in Agriculture Education in 1950 and a Master's Degree in School Administration from M.S.U. in 1955. In that same year Elvin met the love of his life, Sue Mabus. Elvin taught agriculture for veterans in Shannon and Pontotoc. He began teaching science at Fairview Jr. High and later became Principal until retirement in 1986. He was a member at East Fulton Baptist Church. Elvin has been a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years. A private family service will be Tuesday January 11, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Gene O'Brian and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Sue Graham; sons: Terry Paul Graham, Jeryl (Charlotte) Graham; daughter, Cheryl (Danny) Oswalt; grandchildren: Anna Catherine (Jamal) Daher, Jon Ryan (Katie) Oswalt, Jerrod Isaac Graham, Derek Isaiah Graham; great-grandchildren: Scarlett Daher, Ruby Daher, Finn Oswalt, Rosalia Oswalt. Preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings: Vista Howell, Eucellas Graham, Lois Beam, Cudellas Graham, Ruth Howell, Orville Graham, Shelby Graham, Leroy Graham, Eldridge Graham, W.C. Graham Jr., and Earnestine Wilson Pallbearers are Jon Ryan Oswalt, Jerrod Graham, Derek Graham, Jamal Daher, Frank VanAsselberg, Larry Mabus Memorials in Elvin's honor can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
